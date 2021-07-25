Correction: Australia-Great Barrier Reef story
In a story published July 23, 2021, about the Great Barrier Reef, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Great Barrier Reef was deferred from the World Heritage Committee agenda for two years, instead of one
CANBERRA, Australia -- In a story published July 23, 2021, about the Great Barrier Reef, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Great Barrier Reef was deferred from the World Heritage Committee agenda for two years, instead of one.