Correction: Burkina Faso-France-Ambassador story

In a story published January 2, 2023, about the French ambassador in Burkina Faso, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Burkina Faso has expelled the ambassador

ByThe Associated Press
January 4, 2023, 10:47 AM

DAKAR, Senegal -- In a story published January 2, 2023, about the French ambassador in Burkina Faso, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Burkina Faso has expelled the ambassador. Burkina Faso asked France to recall the ambassador.

