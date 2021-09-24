Correction: Europe-Volkswagen-Diesel Scandal story

In a story Sept. 23 about a top European Union legal adviser saying software in Volkswagen cars to alter pollutant emissions in hot or cold weather doesn’t conform to EU law, The Associated Press omitted an exception to the rule

BRUSSELS -- In a story Sept. 23 about a top European Union legal adviser saying software in Volkswagen cars to alter pollutant emissions in hot or cold weather doesn’t conform to EU law, The Associated Press omitted an exception to the rule. The story should have added that such software does not conform unless it prevents sudden damage to the engine in case of the failure of certain components, and that damage can’t be prevented by regular maintenance.