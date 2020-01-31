Correction: Germany-Holocaust story
BERLIN -- In a story January 28, 2020, about the presentation of a collection of photos kept by the deputy commander of the Nazis' Sobibor death camp, The Associated Press misidentified a woman whose grandparents were murdered at Sobibor. Her name is Jetje Manheim, not Anne Lepper.