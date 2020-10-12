Correction: Libya-Migrants story In a story October 10, 2020, about migrants in Libya, The Associated Press erroneously reported the Medecins Sans Frontieres had notified the Libyan government’s agency for combatting illegal migration about the abduction of migrants

CAIRO -- In a story October 10, 2020, about migrants in Libya, The Associated Press erroneously reported the Medecins Sans Frontieres had notified the Libyan government’s agency for combatting illegal migration about the abduction of migrants. The Libyan agency notified the aid group about the incident, not the other way around.