QAMISHLI, Syria -- In a story published December 18, 2022, about Syrian Kurdish migrants, The Associated Press erroneously reported Syrian nationals do not need a visa to enter Egypt. Syrian nationals are required to obtain a visa to enter Egypt. The Syrian Kurdish migrants documented in the report said they transit through Egypt, without entering the country.