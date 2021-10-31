Correction: ML-Saudi-Investment Forum story

In a story published October 28, 2021, about a Saudi Arabian investment forum, The Associated Press misstated the name of the program

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- In a story published October 28, 2021, about a Saudi Arabian investment forum, The Associated Press misstated the name of the program. It is the Future Investment Initiative, not the Foreign Investment Initiative. It also misstated the name of the location. It is the King Abdullah Financial District, not Economic City.