In a story May 14, 2021, about a Japanese journalist released by Myanmar’s ruling junta, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the journalist on first reference

TOKYO -- In a story May 14, 2021, about a Japanese journalist released by Myanmar’s ruling junta, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of the journalist on first reference. He is Yuki Kitazumi, not Yuki Kigazumi.