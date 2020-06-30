Correction: Philippines-Pride Protesters Arrested story
MANILA, Philippines -- In a story on June 26, 2020, about Philippine police arresting 20 protesters who marked the Global Pride event with a march in Manila, The Associated Press erroneously described Rey Salinas of the Bahaghari protest group as male. Salinas identifies herself as female.