Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story

BAKHMUT, Ukraine -- In a story published June 9, 2022, about three foreign fighters who were sentenced to death by pro-Moscow rebels in eastern Ukraine, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Britain’s foreign secretary. Her name is Liz Truss.
