In a story published February 10, 2022, about a Taliban visit to Switzerland, The Associated Press erroneously identified Swiss diplomat Raphael Naegeli

GENEVA -- In a story published February 10, 2022, about a Taliban visit to Switzerland, The Associated Press erroneously identified Swiss diplomat Raphael Naegeli. He is head of the Asia-Pacific division of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, not the ambassador to U.N. institutions in Geneva.