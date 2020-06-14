Correction: Venezuela-Businessman Arrested story

In a story June 14, 2020, about the arrest of a businessman linked to the Venezuelan government, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Presidential Aviation was formerly owned by the Blackwater private security firm

June 14, 2020, 5:32 PM
