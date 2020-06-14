Correction: Virus Oubreak-Sudan- Darfur story

In a story June 13, 2020, about the suspected spread of the coronavirus in Darfur, Sudan, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the spike in deaths is occurring in refugee camps
In a story June 13, 2020, about the suspected spread of the coronavirus in Darfur, Sudan, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the spike in deaths is occurring in refugee camps. All camps included in the story are for internally displaced persons, not refugees.