Correction: Virus Oubreak-Sudan- Darfur story

In this May 13, 2020 photo released by the United Nations African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), UN nurses at the Mission's hospital in Zalingei, central Darfur check medical equipment as part of preparedness and precautionary measures amid COVID-19, in Sudan. In the sprawling refugee camps of Sudan's Darfur, officials say people are falling sick and dying at astonishing rates. Humanitarian workers and medical personnel believe the coronavirus is spreading unchecked and untracked through Sudan’s most marginalized territory. (UNAMID via AP) The Associated Press