Court order Maldives ex-VP detained for 15 days

A court in the Maldives has ordered former Vice President Ahmed Adeeb to be detained for 15 days, after he was returned home following his failed attempt to enter neighboring India.

Adeeb arrived in southern India's Tuticorin port on Thursday seeking asylum, but India denied him entry on the grounds he did not possess valid documents. Maldives police have said Adeeb was fleeing the country to avoid questioning over the alleged embezzlement of state funds.

Adeeb returned to the Maldives on Sunday in the custody of police, who said he was under arrest for trying to break a travel ban imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

Maldives' Criminal Court ruled Monday night that he could be detained for 15 days.