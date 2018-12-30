Court reportedly extends detention for Nissan ex-chair Ghosn

A Japanese news report says former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will be detained at least through Jan. 11.

Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for two decades saving the Japanese automaker from near bankruptcy, was arrested Nov. 19 on suspicion of falsifying financial reports.

He also faces a breach of trust allegation, for which his detention had been approved previously through Jan. 1.

Kyodo News said the Tokyo District Court approved prosecutors' request for a 10-day extension on Monday.

The court was not immediately available for comment. Much of the nation's government offices are shut down for the New Year's Eve and New Year's holidays.

Ghosn has been charged in the first set of allegations, about under-reporting Ghosn's pay by about 5 billion yen ($44 million) in 2011-2015.