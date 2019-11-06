Crisis throws curve ball at opening of Venezuelan baseball

  • ByThe Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela — Nov 6, 2019, 11:13 AM ET
The stadium is partially empty during the opening winter season game between Los Leones de Caracas and Los Tigres de Aragua in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. A deepening crisis has left her nation in shambles, and a recent curve ball from the Trump administration has prevented big league players in the MLB from taking the field, stripping away star-power that fans have come to expect over decades. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Maria Graciela Briceno and her two best friends squeezed into their seats behind home plate at the baseball stadium in Venezuela's capital, knowing this season's opening game wouldn't measure up to past years.

A deepening crisis has left her nation in shambles, and a recent curve ball from the Trump administration prevented big league players in Major League Baseball from taking the field, stripping away star power that fans have come to expect over decades.

Briceno, a 30-year-old makeup artist, said little would keep her from the stadium.

Venezuela's beloved Winter League baseball season opened Tuesday. Tough economic times have shortened the season by a third of its games and it started weeks late.