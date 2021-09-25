Croatia: Dead children found with man who attempted suicide

Police have found three small children dead in an apartment in Croatia’s capital along with a man who had tried to kill himself

September 25, 2021, 9:20 AM
1 min read

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Three small children were found dead in an apartment in Croatia's capital Saturday along with a man who had tried to kill himself, police said.

Officers went to the apartment in Zagreb at around 2.a.m. after they received a report about an attempted suicide, police said in a statement. They discovered a 56-year-old man in damaged health and the children, who had been killed, the statement said, adding that a criminal investigation was underway.

Croatian media identified the man as an Austrian citizen who lived and worked in Zagreb. News portal Index said the children were 7-year-old fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, and a 4-year-old boy. Their father complained of financial and emotional problems in a note posted on Facebook, Index reported.

The news site said the man was a financial expert who had owned own businesses or worked as a consultant for other companies.

No other details were immediately available.

Top Stories

Sep 24, 8:57 PM
Sep 23, 11:44 PM
Sep 23, 9:24 PM
Sep 24, 6:29 PM
Sep 24, 9:28 PM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Sep 25, 1:39 AM
Sep 24, 8:52 AM
Sep 24, 7:52 AM
Sep 25, 12:18 AM

Top Stories

3 hours ago
Sep 25, 1:39 AM
Sep 24, 8:52 AM
Sep 24, 7:52 AM
Sep 23, 9:24 PM

Top Stories

Sep 24, 7:52 AM
Sep 23, 9:24 PM
3 hours ago
Sep 24, 12:03 PM
Sep 24, 8:57 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events