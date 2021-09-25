Croatia: Dead children found with man who attempted suicide

Police have found three small children dead in an apartment in Croatia’s capital along with a man who had tried to kill himself

ZAGREB, Croatia -- Three small children were found dead in an apartment in Croatia's capital Saturday along with a man who had tried to kill himself, police said.

Officers went to the apartment in Zagreb at around 2.a.m. after they received a report about an attempted suicide, police said in a statement. They discovered a 56-year-old man in damaged health and the children, who had been killed, the statement said, adding that a criminal investigation was underway.

The news site said the man was a financial expert who had owned own businesses or worked as a consultant for other companies.

