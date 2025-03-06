Crossbow killer convicted of raping his ex-partner during attack near London in which 3 women died
A 26-year-old man who admitted murdering a mother and two of her daughters at their family home just north of London last year has been found guilty of raping his ex-partner during the attack
LONDON -- A 26-year-old man who had pleaded guilty to the murder of a mother and two of her daughters at their family home just north of London has been found guilty of raping his ex-partner during the attack.
After around 45 minutes of deliberations, the jury at Cambridge Crown Court convicted Kyle Clifford of raping his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt during the attack on the family that involved a crossbow and a knife.
Clifford, who did not appear in court, had denied raping Louise.
As well as killing Louise Hunt, Clifford murdered her 28-year-old sister Hannah Hunt with a crossbow before stabbing their mother, Carol Hunt, 61, to death on July 9, 2024.
The women were the wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt.