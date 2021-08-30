Cyprus: Syrian oil slick could reach the island in 24 hours

Cyprus says an oil slick believed to have originated from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries could reach the northeastern tip of the Mediterranean island nation in the next 24 hours

August 30, 2021, 6:05 PM
1 min read

NICOSIA, Cyprus -- An oil slick believed to have originated from a power plant inside one of Syria’s oil refineries could reach Cyprus' northeastern tip in the next 24 hours, the Mediterranean island nation's Fisheries and Marine Research Department said Monday.

The Department said the most recent computer model indicates the oil spill could affect Apostolos Andreas Cape in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus by late Tuesday.

It said information and photographs received from ships in the region show the slick is a thin film of oil rather than thick crude.

The Cypriot government has informed Turkish Cypriot authorities about the slick’s progress and is ready to offer any assistance.

Syria’s state news agency said last week that the spill occurred after fuel leaked from a tank at the Baniyas Thermal Station.

Syria’s oil resources are mostly outside of government-controlled areas but its two refineries are under government control. This makes Damascus reliant on Iran for fuel, but U.S. Treasury sanctions have hindered the supply network, which spans Syria, Iran and Russia.

Top Stories

Ida live updates: New Orleans evacuees told not to return home until further notice

20 minutes ago

COVID-19 live updates: Vaccines not as effective at preventing hospitalizations: CDC

7 minutes ago

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

5 GOP-led states' indoor mask bans face federal civil rights investigations

19 minutes ago

Missouri prosecutor files motion to free longtime inmate

2 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

3 hours ago

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

US family trapped in Afghanistan successfully escapes before deadline

3 hours ago

Top Stories

'Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency': Jonathan Karl

Aug 29, 12:40 PM

'There is no plan' to continue Afghanistan evacuations after US withdrawal: Sasse

Aug 29, 10:40 AM

Wisconsin governor: $680K for election probe is 'outrageous'

3 hours ago

Education Department starts civil rights probes into states barring masking mandates

1 hour ago

Thousands march through streets of Washington DC

Aug 28, 7:06 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events