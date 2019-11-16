Czech filmmaker Vojtech Jasny dies at age 93 Vojtech Jasny, a filmmaker who belonged to the new wave of Czechoslovak cinema in the 1960s, has died at age 93

FILE - In this November 30, 2015, file photo, Vojtech Jasny, Czech film director and scriptwriter, poses for photographers as he receives gold medal of Academy of Performing Arts in Prague (AMU) on the occasion of his 90th birthday and AMUs 70th anniversary in Prague, Czech Republic. Vojtech Jasny has died on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 93 years. (Michal Dolezal/CTK via AP) The Associated Press

Vojtech Jasny, a filmmaker who belonged to the new wave of Czechoslovak cinema in the 1960s, has died. He was 93.

Slovacke divadlo, a theatre he frequently visited, said that Jasny died Friday. A family representative confirmed his death to the CTK news agency.

From the 1950s, Jasny made some 50 movies in Czechoslovakia and later in the West when he emigrated after the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia.

His most famous film, “All My Good Countrymen,” from 1968, about the brutal changes in the country under communism, was banned in his homeland. It won the best director award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1969.

He also won a Cannes special jury prize for his 1963 film, “The Cassandra Cat.”