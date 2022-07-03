COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Danish police say 'several dead' in Copenhagen mall shooting.
Danish police say 'several dead' in Copenhagen mall shooting
Danish police say 'several dead' in Copenhagen mall shooting
Top Stories
Not prosecuting Trump for Jan. 6 would fuel a 'much graver threat,' Liz Cheney says
- Jul 03, 09:03 AM
Black man was unarmed when 8 cops opened fire on him, body camera footage shows
- 2 hours ago
Secret Service responds to Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about Jan. 6
- Jun 29, 07:21 AM
4 reported dead after Alpine glacier chunk strikes hikers
- 2 hours ago
Several people shot at shopping mall in Copenhagen, 1 person arrested: Police
- 2 hours ago