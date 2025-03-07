Pope Francis was hospitalized on Feb. 14 after suffering a bout of bronchitis for weeks and after increasingly finding it hard to speak publicly

A day-by-day look at Pope Francis' hospitalization for pneumonia, at the 3-week mark

FILE — In this Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 file photo, Pope Francis followed by Cardinal Fernando Vergez Alzaga, right, President of Vatican City Governorate and Sister Raffaella Petrini, Secretary General of Vatican City Governorate arrives in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME -- Pope Francis was hospitalized on Feb. 14, after suffering a bout of bronchitis for weeks and after increasingly finding it hard to speak publicly. His condition soon developed into double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope had part of a lung removed as a young man, is overweight and sedentary, creating a complex health picture that has resulted in the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

Despite several days without any acute respiratory crises, his prognosis remains guarded, meaning he isn't out of danger. Doctors say he is in stable condition, and that the infection is taking its normal course under treatment.

Here is a day-by-day look at his hospitalization at the three-week mark, and how his condition has evolved, based on information provided by the Vatican.

Pope Francis is hospitalized with bronchitis and a slight fever immediately following a morning of audiences. Doctors diagnose respiratory tract infection. Two subsequent events in the following days are canceled, and a cardinal is slotted in for the pope to celebrate a Sunday Jubilee Mass.

Francis’ fever breaks while respiratory infection continues. Doctors order “absolute rest.” Delivery of traditional noon blessing for Sunday is canceled.

Condition stable (stationary), pope follows Mass on television.

Pope Francis is diagnosed with polymicrobial (bacterial, viral and fungal) infection in the respiratory passages, marking a setback. Treatment adjusted. Wednesday general audience canceled.

Chest scan indicates Pope Francis has developed pneumonia in both lungs, marking another setback; cortisone and antibiotic treatments are confirmed. Jubilee audience on Saturday is canceled.

Condition stable with blood exams indicating levels of inflammation improving. Premier Giorgia Meloni visits, first known outside visitor.

Pope’s condition improves slightly.

Pope’s doctors say at a news conference that the pope remains in critical condition and isn't out of danger, but that his condition isn’t imminently life-threatening. Doctors say the pope has developed steroid-induced diabetes that is being treated. Warn of sepsis risk. Prognosis is guarded.

Pope in critical condition after experiencing a respiratory crisis and requires high-pressure oxygen through nasal tubes, in the first mention of assisted breathing. Francis also receives two blood transfusions after tests show signs of anemia and low platelet count that later are resolved. Setback.

Doctors report that the pope has gone into onset of slight kidney failure, in a setback. No repeat of the respiratory crisis, but he remains in critical condition.

Doctors report slight improvement. No crises. Mild renal failure isn't causing concern.

Condition remains critical, but stable. No acute respiratory episodes. Underwent chest scan to monitor double pneumonia. Prognosis remains reserved.

The mild renal failure has regressed, in an improvement. Continues to receive oxygen through nasal tubes, and undergoes respiratory physiotherapy. Doctors no longer refer to condition being critical, but repeat prognosis is guarded.

Doctors say a chest CT scan taken a day earlier shows the “normal evolution” of pneumonia infection as it's being treated. Again no reference to critical condition.

Pope suffers isolated coughing spasm during which he inhaled vomit, in a setback requiring noninvasive aspiration to remove. Responded well. Placed on a noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask to pump supplemental oxygen into his lungs. Prognosis remains guarded.

Condition stable after respiratory crisis. Pope alternates noninvasive mechanic ventilation mask with long periods of nasal tube with high flows of supplemental oxygen.

Condition stable. No need for noninvasive mechanical ventilation, just the nasal tube high pressure oxygen therapy. Pope participated in Mass.

Two acute bronchospasm episodes in a setback requiring bronchoscopies, or a camera-tipped tube with a device to remove mucus plugs, yielding abundant secretions. Restarted the noninvasive mechanical ventilation. Pope remained alert, oriented and collaborative during maneuvers. Prognosis remains guarded.

Stable condition with no crises. Pope is alternating high-flow delivery of oxygen through nasal tubes by day to noninvasive mechanical ventilation mask delivery by night.

Stable condition with no incidences of respiratory crisis. Physical therapy added to the course of respiratory therapy. Spent the day in an armchair working, including a call to the parish priest of Gaza.

Stable condition with no incidences of respiratory crisis. Physical therapy and respiratory therapy continue, work alternating with rest and prayer. Pope records an audio message that is broadcast to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square thanking them for their prayers. His voice is weak and he's out of breath.

Stable condition, continuing respiratory therapy.