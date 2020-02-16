It's a day for dogs as Brazil ramps up for Carnival Brazil is ramping up toward the world's most famous Carnival celebrations and already the dogs have had their day

A reveler in a costume enjoys the "Cordao do Boitata" street party, one of the many parades before the start of Carnival which begins on Feb. 21, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil is ramping up toward the world's most famous Carnival celebrations and already the dogs have had their day.

Dozens of costumed dogs joined their owners in a traditional pre-Carnival parade Sunday along Avenida Atlantica bordering Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach.

“At first it seemed very strange, they were agitated, but now they enjoy a lot. It's an opportunity for them to play with other friends”, said Claudia Idelfonso, who arrived with Bianca, a schauzer, and Luna, a mutt wearing what looked like a Hawaiian lei.

Lucia Coutinho's 12-year-old Maltese, Bebel, came dressed in a mask and a Batman cape.

A dog dressed like a prisoner appeared to be lost, while on another corner, dogs dressed as a sailor, a nurse and a bee advanced in single file.

It wasn't clear if the owners or pets had more fun.

"I don't know if she enjoys it, but she barks a lot," Coutinho said.

The parade is one of many leading up to the formal start of Carnival on Feb. 21.