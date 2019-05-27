D-Day's 75th anniversary renews interest in some classrooms

As the 75th anniversary of D-Day approaches, historians and educators worry that the World War II milestone is losing its resonance with today's students.

In North Carolina and many other U.S. states, D-Day isn't part of the required curriculum, though some teachers do use the anniversary to spend extra time on the June 6, 1944, battle.

It's not a stand-alone topic in France, which was liberated from German occupation. German schools concentrate on the Holocaust and Nazi dictatorship. Schools in Russia avoid D-Day because they believe the victories on the Eastern Front won the war.

In Cary, North Carolina, Kasey Turcol during one class taught her students at Crossroads FLEX High School about D-Day, including lesser-known aspects like tales of a Spanish spy.

