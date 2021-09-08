One dead, several feared missing in Indian ferry collision

One person has died and several are feared missing after two passenger ferries collided Wednesday in northeastern India

September 8, 2021, 1:18 PM
GAUHATI, India -- One person died and several are feared missing after two passenger ferries collided Wednesday in the Brahmaputra river in northeastern India, an official said.

The head-on collision caused one of the boats to sink, said Ashok Barman, deputy commissioner of Jorhat city. The crash occurred near Nimati Ghat, a river port, in Jorhat, about 350 kilometers (220 miles) from Gauhati, the capital of Assam state.

Four rescued passengers were taken to a hospital, where one died, Barman said. A total of 41 people were rescued, he said.

Officials are still trying to determine the exact number of people on the ferries, he said. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

The state's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, tweeted that he was pained to hear of the accident and would visit the site on Thursday.

