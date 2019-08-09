2 dead, 1 injured when 2 boats collide near Greek resort

Greek authorities say two people were killed and one seriously injured when two boats collided near a popular resort in the southern Peloponnese region.

The coast guard says the accident happened late Friday near Porto Heli, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) south of the capital, Athens. It says a 10-meter (30-foot) inflatable speedboat with eight to 10 foreign nationals on board slammed into a five-meter (15-foot) wooden boat carrying three Greeks.

The smaller boat sank and the two men on it were recovered dead. The third Greek on wooden boat was a woman who was severely injured.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the speedboat passengers was injured or missing, or precisely how the accident occurred.