2 dead, 6 missing in floods, landslides in northeast Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey -- At least two people have been killed and six people are missing after heavy rains hit Turkey’s northeastern Black Sea coast, triggering floods and landslides, the state-run news agency reported.

The heavy downpour struck the tea-growing province of Rize late on Wednesday, sweeping away cars and causing a number of houses to collapse.

A 75-year-old woman was found dead amid the debris of her three-story house in Rize’s Muradiye district. Her husband and another man were reported missing, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the nearby village of Asmaliirmak, the head administrator died after being swept away by the raging waters.

Rescue teams sent to the region were searching for a total of six people in three districts who remain unaccounted for, the agency reported.

The private DHA news agency said sniffer dogs and divers were aiding the search-and-rescue mission.

The heavy rains also shut down access to dozens of villages and cut off power supplies, it said.

Turkey’s Black Sea region is frequently struck by devastating torrential rains and flash floods.