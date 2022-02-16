2 dead in shooting in southwestern Germany

Police say a man has fatally shot a woman and then killed himself in southwestern Germany

BERLIN -- A man fatally shot a woman and then killed himself in southwestern Germany on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police gave no other details of the deaths in Kirchheim unter Teck, southeast of Stuttgart. They also gave no immediate information on a possible motive.

But they said in a tweet that there was no danger to the public.

Regional broadcaster SWR reported that the shooting happened at a shopping center.