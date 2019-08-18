A look at deadliest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years

The deadly bombing at a wedding in Afghanistan's capital late Saturday was a stark reminder that the war-weary country faces daily threats not only from the long-established Taliban but also from a brutal local affiliate of the Islamic State group.
Here is a look at some of the deadliest attacks in recent years.
2019
Aug. 17: A suicide bomber kills at least 63 people, including women and children, at a crowded wedding party in Kabul.
Aug. 7: A Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces kills 14 people and wounds more than 140 in Kabul.
July 31: A roadside bomb tears through a bus in western Afghanistan, killing at least 32 people.
July 28: An attack against the Kabul office of the Afghan president's running mate kills at least 20 people.
———
2018
Nov. 20: A suicide bomber kills at least 50 at a gathering of Islamic scholars in Kabul.
Sept. 11: A suicide bombing at a rally against a police commander in eastern Afghanistan kills at least 68.
Aug. 15: The Islamic State group claims responsibility after a suicide blast in a Shiite area in Kabul kills 34 students.
April 30: The Islamic State group claims responsibility after a double suicide bombing in Kabul kills at least 25, including several journalists.
April 22: An Islamic State suicide bomber attacks a voter registration center in Kabul, killing 57 people.
Jan. 27: The Taliban claim responsibility after a bomb-rigged ambulance explodes in Kabul, killing at least 103.
———
2017
May 31: A suicide bombing in Kabul kills 90 people.
April 21: Gunmen wearing army uniforms storm a military compound in Balkh province, killing more than 140 soldiers.
March 8: The Islamic State claims responsibility after gunmen wearing white lab coats storm a military hospital in Kabul, killing 50 people.
Dec. 28: An Islamic State suicide bomber strikes a Shiite cultural center in Kabul, killing at least 41 people.
———
2016
July 23: A suicide bomber detonates his explosive vest among demonstrators in Kabul, killing at least 61 people.
April 19: A suicide bomber backed by heavily armed militants kills 64 people in Kabul.