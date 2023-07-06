Death toll from 2 weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan rises to 43 amid fears of floods, officials say

Officials in Pakistan say the death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 43 on Thursday after four people died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore amid fears of floods, off

LAHORE, Pakistan -- The death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains rose to at least 43 on Thursday after four people died in weather-related incidents in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore amid fears of floods, authorities said.

Lahore witnessed a record-breaking downpour the previous day, flooding many streets and disrupting normal life. Since Wednesday, 11 people have died in the city due to collapsing roofs and electrocution, officials said. Pakistan's weather forecast agency warned of more rain to hit the city.

Heavy rain also continued to lash the rest of the impoverished nation, overflowing the main rivers in the Punjab province, Jhelum and Chenab, prompting the disaster management agency to be on high alert for fear of flash floods.

The rains have returned to Pakistan a year after the climate-induced downpour swelled rivers and inundated at one point one-third of Pakistan, killing 1,739 people. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage in cash-strapped Pakistan in 2022.