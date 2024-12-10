Death toll in Italy's fuel depot explosion rises to 4

Rescuers have found two more bodies on Tuesday at the site of the massive explosion that a day earlier hit a fuel depot in the central Italian region of Tuscany, bringing the death toll to four, local officials say

ROME -- Rescuers found two more bodies on Tuesday at the site of the massive explosion that hit a fuel depot a day earlier in the central Italian region of Tuscany, bringing the death toll to four, local officials said.

The blast collapsed a building with offices where one person is believed to be still missing,

Fourteen people have been injured and hospitalized, Tuscany’s governor Eugenio Giani said, adding that two were in “critical conditions.”

The explosion struck an ENI fuel depot north of Florence, sending a dark plume of smoke into the air. Witnesses kilometers (miles) away reported a large bang and tremors.

Residents were advised on Monday to keep their windows closed out, but environmental officials later determined that the air quality was safe. The smoke temporarily interrupted regional train services.

Italy’s ENI oil company said on Monday that the cause of the blast at the depot in the city of Calenzano was under investigation.

Flames were quickly contained, preventing the fire from spreading to storage tanks from a loading dock area where the explosion occurred.