The death toll in a landslide in northwest Colombia has risen to 22 with eight still missing

The death toll in a landslide in Colombia rises to 22 with 8 missing

By The Associated Press

People look at their destroyed home after a deadly landslide was triggered by heavy rain in Bello, Antioquia state, Colombia, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Fredy Amariles)

People look at their destroyed home after a deadly landslide was triggered by heavy rain in Bello, Antioquia state, Colombia, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Fredy Amariles)

People look at their destroyed home after a deadly landslide was triggered by heavy rain in Bello, Antioquia state, Colombia, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Fredy Amariles)

People look at their destroyed home after a deadly landslide was triggered by heavy rain in Bello, Antioquia state, Colombia, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Fredy Amariles)

BOGOTA, Colombia -- The number of people killed in a landslide this week in northwest Colombia has risen to 22, with eight still missing, according to authorities.

Crews on Saturday were still looking for victims in Medellín, Colombia's second-largest city, and the nearby city of Bello.

The landslide occurred early Tuesday following heavy rains. It unleashed mud and debris on crowded neighborhoods, enveloping dozens of homes and leaving hundreds homeless.

Landslides are common in that region, especially during the rainy season from April to November.