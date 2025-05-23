Death toll from Pakistan school bus bombing rises to 8 as Islamabad blames India

The death toll from a school bus bombing in southwestern Pakistan rose to eight as Pakistan's military blames rival India for allegedly supporting rebels behind the attack

A motorcyclist and vehicles drive past the site of suicide bombing at a highway on the outskirts of the city of Khuzdar, in southwestern Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo)

A motorcyclist and vehicles drive past the site of suicide bombing at a highway on the outskirts of the city of Khuzdar, in southwestern Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo)

A motorcyclist and vehicles drive past the site of suicide bombing at a highway on the outskirts of the city of Khuzdar, in southwestern Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo)

A motorcyclist and vehicles drive past the site of suicide bombing at a highway on the outskirts of the city of Khuzdar, in southwestern Pakistan, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP Photo)

ISLAMABAD -- The death toll from a school bus bombing in southwestern Pakistan rose to eight on Friday after three more critically wounded children died, according to the country’s military, which blamed rival India for allegedly supporting rebels behind the attack.

The victims included two soldiers who were aboard the bus when it was attacked Wednesday in Khuzdar, a city in Balochistan province, where a separatist insurgency has raged for decades. A total of 53 people, including 39 children, were wounded in the attack.

The children were going to their Army Public School when the bombing happened.

Military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif said that several of the wounded children remain critical. He said an initial investigation suggested the bombing was carried out by insurgents from the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which was designated a terrorist organization by the United States in 2019, on India's instructions.

Sharif said Pakistan had evidence that India is orchestrating “terrorists attacks inside Pakistan" and the international community should take its notice. India has not responded to the allegation and Pakistan has presented no proof to back up its claim.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Tensions between India and Pakistan remain high after the two sides earlier this month engaged in a four-day border conflict before agreeing to a cease-fire.