Death toll in Poland coal mine fire rises to 3

WARSAW, Poland -- The death toll in a coal mine fire this week in southern Poland rose to three on Saturday, hospital authorities said.

The victims were among 16 miners injured at the Knurow-Szczyglowice coal mine Wednesday, when methane gas ignited about 850 meters (2,800 feet) below ground level.

Nine workers suffered severe burns and were taken to a specialist unit at a hospital in Siemianowice Slaskie. Five others were taken to other hospitals and already have been discharged.

Wojciech Smetek, a spokesman for the Siemianowice Slaskie hospital, said that two miners died from burns to around 80% of their bodies on Saturday. The first death was reported Thursday.

Officials were investigating the cause of the blaze. Methane in Poland’s coal mines has led to occasional fires and deadly explosions.