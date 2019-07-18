Defendants in Morocco slayings of women await verdict

The three main defendants in the brutal slayings of two Scandinavian women in Morocco have asked for forgiveness from Allah ahead of a verdict.

All 23 defendants addressed the court on Thursday, most seeking leniency, before the judges retired to decide the verdict.

The three main suspects are accused of knifing to death Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, in December. The slayings were recorded on video and posted online. The men claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

In his closing arguments in June, the prosecutor described the three as "human beasts" and asked for death sentences.

Two of the main suspects, Jounes Ouzayed and Rashid Afatti, are carpenters. Abdessamad Al Joud is a street merchant.