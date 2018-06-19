2 die of 6 men wounded in southern Sweden drive-by shooting

Swedish police say two of the six men who were injured in a drive-by shooting in the center of Sweden's third-largest city, have died.

Police in Malmo said Tuesday that the men — aged 18 and 29 — died overnight. Witnesses told Swedish media that the men were shot as they left an internet cafe in the southeastern part of the southern Swedish city on Monday evening.

Police said a dozen shots were fired but no arrests have been made and they are looking for a dark vehicle.

Feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have become more common in major Swedish cities in recent years.

The shots caused bystanders to scream but police quickly said there was no reason for the public to worry.