2 die of 6 men wounded in southern Sweden drive-by shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Jun 19, 2018, 3:07 AM ET
Police stand next to a cordon in central Malmo, southern Sweden, Monday, June 18, 2018. A Swedish newspaper is reporting that four people have injured in a shooting near a police station in the southern city of Malmo. Witnesses told newspaper Aftonbladet they heard what sounded like 15 to 20 shots about 6:15 p.m. in the city center.(Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Swedish police say two of the six men who were injured in a drive-by shooting in the center of Sweden's third-largest city, have died.

Police in Malmo said Tuesday that the men — aged 18 and 29 — died overnight. Witnesses told Swedish media that the men were shot as they left an internet cafe in the southeastern part of the southern Swedish city on Monday evening.

Police said a dozen shots were fired but no arrests have been made and they are looking for a dark vehicle.

Feuds between criminal gangs fighting over territory have become more common in major Swedish cities in recent years.

The shots caused bystanders to scream but police quickly said there was no reason for the public to worry.

