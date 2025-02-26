Diesel evokes Zombie apocalypse at Milan Fashion Week with milky gazes and spray-painted smiles

The zombie apocalypse is now, according to Italian denim brand Diesel, which sent models onto a heavily graffiti-ed runway with unsettling milky gazes and spray-painted smiles

Revealing silhouettes set the tone for the Fall-Winter 2025-26 co-ed collection premiered Wednesday on the second day of Milan Fashion Week. Mini skirts were little more than peplums, requiring leggings or matching panties. Men wore cheekily low-rise jeans.

Diesel has become a must-see of fashion week, in part due to its textile innovations. A silicone fisherman-pattern V-neck featured realistic chest hair detailing. Denim was treated to a reflective sheen, while jersey seemed to dissolve.

Designer Glenn Martens is soon taking his innovative spirit to the Parisian fashion house Maison Margiela, which shares an Italian owner. He takes over from John Galliano. No creative changes have been announced at Diesel.