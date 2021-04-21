Disruption in oxygen supply kills 22 in Indian hospital
A local administrator in western India says 22 patients have died in a hospital when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leakage in a supply tank
NEW DELHI -- A local administrator in western India says 22 patients have died in a hospital when their oxygen supply was interrupted by a leakage in a supply tank.
Suraj Mandhar, the district collector, said the oxygen supply has since been resumed to other patients.
Television images showed white fumes spreading in the hospital area, causing panic.
More than 170 patients were on oxygen in the hospital, according to local media.