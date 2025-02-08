Dozens rescued as fire at former electrical plant in Moscow leaves eight others injured

At least eight people were injured after a fire at a former electrical plant building in Moscow, Russian state media reported

MOSCOW -- At least eight people were injured on Saturday after fire engulfed a former electrical plant building in Moscow, Russian state media reported.

Eight people were injured, with three requiring hospital treatment, the Tass state news agency reported, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

A ministry statement on Telegram said more than 90 people were rescued from the upper floors of the building, and more than 120 escaped on their own.

The blaze started on the third and fourth floors of the Elektrozavod building, which now houses studios and creative workshops.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire could have been caused by faulty electrical wiring and spread quickly owing to the wooden floors in the building, Tass reported.

“Black smoke is coming from the third and fourth floors. The building is an administrative building, five stories high,” the Ministry of Emergency Situations told the news agency.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is close to Russian law enforcement, said 13 people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening smoke inhalation. The Associated Press could not immediately verify this.