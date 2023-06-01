Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative wins Spain’s Princess of Asturias award

The Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), a nonprofit that undertakes research to find treatments for millions of marginalized patients worldwide, has won Spain’s Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation

MADRID -- The Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), a non-profit that undertakes research and delivers treatment to millions of marginalized patients worldwide, has won Spain's Princess of Asturias Award for International Cooperation.

The Spanish foundation said Thursday the award was given to the medical research organization for its collaborative efforts across international health care systems and the private sector on lifesaving drug research that is largely unprofitable for major pharmaceutical companies.

DNDi tackles diseases that proliferate in parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America including Dengue fever, malaria, pediatric HIV, hepatitis C, and cryptococcal meningitis. The research group has already saved millions of lives since its foundation in 2003, it says.

The DNDi will receive a 50,000-euro prize for the international cooperation award.

The eight Princess of Asturias prizes are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. The awards ceremony takes place each October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.