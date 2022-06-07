Dubai arrests 2 Gupta brothers over South African fraud case

Dubai police say they have arrested two brothers from the Gupta family wanted in connection with a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates

FILE - Atul Gupta, of the Gupta family, is seen outside magistrates courts in Johannesburg, Sept. 2010. Dubai police said Tuesday, June 7, 2022, that they have arrested two brothers, Atul and Rajesh from the Gupta family wanted in connection with a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

FILE - Atul Gupta, of the Gupta family, is seen outside magistrates courts in Johannesburg, Sept. 2010. Dubai police said Tuesday, June 7, 2022, that they have arrested two brothers, Atul and Rajesh from the Gupta family wanted in connection with a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

FILE - Atul Gupta, of the Gupta family, is seen outside magistrates courts in Johannesburg, Sept. 2010. Dubai police said Tuesday, June 7, 2022, that they have arrested two brothers, Atul and Rajesh from the Gupta family wanted in connection with a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

FILE - Atul Gupta, of the Gupta family, is seen outside magistrates courts in Johannesburg, Sept. 2010. Dubai police said Tuesday, June 7, 2022, that they have arrested two brothers, Atul and Rajesh from the Gupta family wanted in connection with a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma, the latest high-profile extradition case involving the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Dubai police said Tuesday they arrested two brothers from the Gupta family wanted in connection to a corruption case involving former South African President Jacob Zuma.

The arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta represents the latest major extradition arrest to be made by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, which has long welcomed the wealthy with little question into the luxury neighborhoods of Dubai.

With the UAE now heading the international policing body Interpol, the country has faced renewed questioning over its lax checks on money laundering and reluctance to extradite suspects. That has only increased as Russian money flows into the Arabian Peninsula nation amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Police issued a statement saying they arrested the brothers “in connection with money laundering and criminal charges in South Africa.”

The two, as well as their brother Ajay, had been suspected of hiding out in Dubai since fleeing South Africa around the same time Zuma resigned in 2018 amid allegations he had overseen massive levels of corruption at state-owned companies. South Africa’s City Press newspaper reported in 2016 that the Gupta family had purchased a $30 million residence in Dubai’s Emirates Hills neighborhood, which had 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, nine reception rooms, a double grand staircase, hand-painted dome, space for 11 cars, and chandeliers in virtually every room.

Dubai police said they made the arrest after receiving an Interpol “red notice” warrant for the two.

“The arrest reflects the continuous efforts of the UAE in combating money laundering crimes through local cooperation among the competent authorities,” police said.

Dubai police did not immediately acknowledge Ajay Gupta's whereabouts.

Authorities in South Africa late Monday said the two brothers had been arrested after discussions between them and Dubai officials. However, Emirati authorities did not confirm the arrests until Tuesday.

The arrests come nearly one year after the UAE ratified the extradition treaty with South Africa. It came into effect in June 2021, just as Interpol issued the red notice against the two Gupta brothers and their accomplices.

The Guptas are accused of using their association with Zuma to cash in on huge government contracts and kickbacks, and were believed to be so influential they had a say in Zuma’s appointment of Cabinet ministers.

The U.S. Treasury Department placed the three Gupta brothers on a sanctions list in 2019, accusing them of being “members of a significant corruption network.” That forbids U.S entities from conducting business with them or handling their assets.

Zuma was president from 2009 until he was forced to step down by his African National Congress Party amid the graft scandal.

Last week, Dubai police similarly arrested a British man wanted in Denmark over an alleged $1.7 billion tax fraud case.

However, there's a renewed focus on Russian money flowing in as Moscow faces Western sanctions over the Ukraine war. In the northern emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, a sanctioned Russian oligarch's megayacht now hides from possible Western seizure.

———

Associated Press writer Isabel DeBre contributed to this report.