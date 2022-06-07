Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in corruption case tied to former president

Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in corruption case tied to former president

ByThe Associated Press
June 07, 2022, 3:32 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Dubai police say they arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, sought by South Africa in corruption case tied to former president.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events