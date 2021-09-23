Dubai real-estate firm DAMAC approved to take firm private

A Dubai real-estate company known for its deals with former President Donald Trump says it has received regulator approval for an effort to take the firm private

September 23, 2021, 9:26 AM
2 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A Dubai real-estate company known for its deals with former President Donald Trump said Thursday it had received regulator approval for an effort to take the firm private.

DAMAC Properties still plans to offer $595 million for outstanding shares of the company, the firm said in a filing on Dubai Financial Market stock exchange.

It said it would offer an update on the plan in the coming weeks. It earlier announced plans in June for the offer to take the company private, then withdrew them as regulators examined the plan.

The buyout would be through Maple Invest Co. Ltd., a holding company of DAMAC's billionaire founder Hussain Sajwani. Sajwani owns nearly four-fifths of the company through various investment firms.

DAMAC stock traded up Thursday over 3% on the news. The firm has a market capitalization of over $2 billion.

DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments, making it the only one of its kind in the Middle East that bears the Trump logo.

The company’s partnership with the Trump Organization to manage and run the golf course was struck before Trump’s election as U.S. president.

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito case prompts calls to revisit ‘missing white woman syndrome’

Sep 22, 5:56 PM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Brian Laundrie search presses on: Live updates

Sep 22, 8:14 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 22, 5:39 AM

Top Stories

America Strong: McDonalds franchise owner turns 2 locations into COVID-19 vax sites

2 hours ago

After Northeast flooding, insurance woes swamp residents

Sep 23, 1:07 AM

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

Sep 21, 12:10 PM

FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine boosters for limited population

Sep 22, 8:44 PM

Top Stories

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

Sep 21, 12:10 PM

America Strong: McDonalds franchise owner turns 2 locations into COVID-19 vax sites

2 hours ago

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

After Northeast flooding, insurance woes swamp residents

Sep 23, 1:07 AM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Top Stories

1 teen killed, 2 injured in bus stop shooting

Sep 22, 7:41 PM

Gabby Petito's body found, autopsy confirms

Sep 21, 8:10 PM

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of travel blogger's disappearance

Sep 20, 6:22 PM

Gabby Petito case example of 'missing white woman syndrome,' experts say

Sep 22, 10:30 AM

16-year-old boy killed, 2 kids hurt in shooting at school bus stop

Sep 22, 12:39 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events