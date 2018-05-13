Powerful dust storm, heavy rain strike India, killing 23

A powerful dust storm and heavy rain have struck parts of India, killing at least 23 people, injuring more than 40 and taking the death toll in similar unseasonal storms this month to 157.

Government official Avneesh Awasthi says Sunday's storm had a wind speed of up to 70 kilometers per hour (45 miles per hour), demolished dozens of homes and uprooted trees and power lines in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Awasthi says at least nine people lost their lives and another 23 were injured in various parts of the state.

The Press Trust of India news agency says two people were killed and 18 were injured in New Delhi.

The dust storm also swept parts of West Bengal state and southern Andhra Pradesh state.