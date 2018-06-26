Dutch PM calls van attack on newspaper attack on free press

A man rammed a van into the Amsterdam headquarters of one of the Netherlands' major national newspapers before setting the vehicle alight Tuesday, in an attack that the Dutch prime minister called "a slap in the face of a free press and Dutch democracy."

No one was injured in the pre-dawn attack on the De Telegraaf building. The newspaper released video of the attack on its website, showing a man ramming a white van into the building twice, before walking out and setting the vehicle on fire. He then moved away and drove off in a waiting car.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that a lot remained unclear about those behind the attack, but "we are alert and police are doing everything they can to catch the perpetrator(s)."

There were no immediate indications that extremism was involved. The paper is known for its crime reporting, and chief editor Paul Jansen said early Tuesday that "it is clear that we don't have friends everywhere."

"De Telegraaf is a paper with a very clear view and very good investigative reporters, centering on crime among other things. It is no secret that unfortunately there have been more threats towards us and individual reporters," Jansen said.

"Those who did this want to shock us and we should not let this happen," he added.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident, which happened around 4:00 am (0200 GMT).

Another media outlet, Panorama, was attacked last week with an anti-tank weapon. No one was injured and one suspect was detained. It was not immediate clear if the two attacks were linked.