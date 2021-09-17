Dutch police hold man with crossbow after 2 fatally stabbed

Two people have been killed in a stabbing incident in the eastern Netherlands and a suspect was detained by armed police

September 17, 2021, 3:44 PM
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- Two people were killed in a stabbing incident in the eastern Dutch town of Almelo and a suspect was detained by armed police, the town's municipality said Friday.

There were no immediate details of the identities of the victims or whether the suspect knew them and no word on a possible motive in the slayings.

Video on social media showed a man, stripped to the waist, holding a crossbow and apparently pointing it at police on the street below in a residential neighborhood. There was no indication the crossbow was used in the killings.

Police said Friday morning that the suspect and another person were injured and that they were investigating the incident.

Further details were not immediately released.

Almelo is a town of some 73,000 people about 150 kilometers (95 miles) east of Amsterdam and close to the Dutch border with Germany.

