Dutch police hold suspect after kosher restaurant vandalism Police used pepper spray to subdue a suspect after a window was smashed at a kosher restaurant in the Dutch capital, the sixth act of vandalism at the restaurant in recent years

An Israeli flag sticks out of the window of HaCarmel kosher restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, May 8, 2020, after a man smashed the window with the flagpole. The owner David Bar-On, center right, said his restaurant was vandalized for the sixth time in what appeared to be another anti-Semitic attack. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

An Israeli flag sticks out of the window of HaCarmel kosher restaurant in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, May 8, 2020, after a man smashed the window with the flagpole. The owner David Bar-On, center right, said his restaurant was vandalized for the sixth time in what appeared to be another anti-Semitic attack. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) The Associated Press

AMSTERDAM -- Police used pepper spray to subdue a suspect arrested Friday after a window was smashed at a kosher restaurant in the Dutch capital, the sixth act of vandalism at the restaurant in recent years.

An attacker used a stone to smash a hole in one of the large windows of the HaCarmel restaurant before pushing a flagpole with the Israeli flag through the hole.

Amsterdam police tweeted that they had arrested a suspect.

The attack came on the 75th anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany to Allied forces in Europe, although there was no immediate indication of a link.

The vandalism also came after United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the coronavirus pandemic is unleashing “a tsunami of hate and xenophobia, scapegoating and scare-mongering.”

The U.N. chief said that “anti-foreigner sentiment has surged online and in the streets, anti-Semitic conspiracy theories have spread, and COVID-19-related anti-Muslim attacks have occurred.”