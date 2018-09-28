Earthquake jolts central Sulawesi in Indonesia

Interested in Earthquakes? Add Earthquakes as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Earthquakes news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday the earthquake at a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers) was centered about 19 miles (30 kilometers) north of the central Sulawesi town of Donggala.

Indonesia's meteorology and geophysics agency said it didn't have the potential to cause a tsunami.