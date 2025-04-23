Turkey’s emergency management agency says an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken Istanbul

Earthquake in the Sea of Marmara shakes Istanbul but no immediate reports of injuries

ISTANBUL -- An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has shaken Istanbul, Turkey’s emergency management agency says. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 6.2 and a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey. Its epicenter was some 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara.

It was felt in several neighboring regions, reports said.

Turkey is crossed by two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6, 2023 - and a second powerful tremor that came hours later - destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern Turkish provinces, leaving more than 53,000 people dead. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.