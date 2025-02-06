Greece’s government has declared a state of emergency on Santorini after hundreds of undersea earthquakes shook the resort island for nearly a week

Earthquake surge prompts state of emergency on Greek island of Santorini

By The Associated Press

Passengers board a ferry bound for the Greek mainland, in the earthquake-struck island of Santorini, Greece, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece’s government declared a state of emergency on Santorini on Thursday after hundreds of undersea earthquakes shook the resort island for nearly a week.

The ministry of civil protection’s announcement will provide authorities faster access to state resources. It follows a magnitude 5.2 tremor –- the most powerful recorded since activity started on Jan. 31 –- that struck late Wednesday.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis confirmed that multiple emergency services were already mobilized to support the island.

“Fire departments, police, coast guard, armed forces, and emergency medical services have immediately reinforced Santorini and surrounding islands with additional personnel and specialized equipment,” he told reporters.

Despite causing minimal damage, the earthquake swarm has prompted an exodus of thousands of residents and seasonal workers, mostly evacuating to the Greek mainland by ferry.

Experts say the seismic activity is unrelated to volcanic activity in the Aegean Sea.